Schools No Longer Serving Free Meals. Libraries And Other Summer Breakspots Are. Find One Here.

Thousands of Escambia County children will need a new source for lunch this week.

The school year official came to a close Friday, and that meant that dozens of meal distributions sites at schools across the county have also closed. The Escambia County School District Food Service Department served over 180,000 breakfasts and lunches since March 23; the 27 sites served 21,307 students just last week.

West Florida Public Libraries will continue to serve meals Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at all locations:

Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino

Century Branch Library, 7991 N. Century Blvd., Century

Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St., Pensacola

Tryon Beach Library, 1200 Langley Ave., Pensacola

Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 N. 9th Ave., Pensacola

Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola

Westside Branch Library, 1301 W. Gregory St., Pensacola

The meals include lunch and a snack, and are available on a first come, first served basis. Youth must be present to receive meals; food will not be given to adults.

Additional Summer BreakSpot meal locations can be found at summerbreakspot.freshfromflorida.com/.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.