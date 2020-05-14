Santa Rosa County Joins Escambia In Issuing Burn Ban

Santa Rosa County issued a burn ban Thursday morning, joined Escambia County which issued a burn ban Wednesday afternoon.

Outdoor burning is prohibited in both counties, including campfires, bonfires and burning trash. Enclosed outdoor cooking, such as on a grill, is allowed.

The Florida Forest Service is not issuing an burn permits at this time for Escambia or Santa Rosa counties.

The burn bans in both counties will remain in effect until lifted by local government after significant rainfall.