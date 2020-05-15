First Positive COVID-19 Case Confirmed At Century Health And Rehabilitation, FDOH Says

Century Health and Rehabilitation in Century has reported its first case of COVID-19.

According to data published by the Florida Department of Health, a staff member at the facility has been confirmed positive at the facility located at West Highway 4 and Industrial Boulevard in Century. No residents have tested positive, according to FDOH’s latest report.

As previously reported, a dozen other long-term facilities in Escambia County have recorded positive residents or staff members.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.