Pine Forest’s Taniyah Killette Signs To Play Softball At The Next Level

Taniyah Killette from Pine Forest High School signed with Winston-Salem State University to play softball. Pictured are: Taniyah Killette (signing) with Mika Killette Black and (standing, L-R) Wendol Black and Pine Forest Coach Mike Haveard. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.