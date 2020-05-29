Pickup Truck Left Hanging Over Kingsfield Road Bridge In Collision

A pickup truck came to rest hanging over a Cantonment bridge Friday afternoon.

The driver of a pickup lost control on the Kingsfield Road bridge over Eleven Mile Creek and collided with the guardrail on the opposite side of the bridge. The driver’s side wheels went over the guardrail.

There were no injuries reported.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.