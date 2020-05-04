Perdido River Tubers Found Safe After Lengthy Search

May 4, 2020

First responders located two lost tubers after a lengthy search on the Perdido River Sunday night.

Just after 8 p.m. Sunday, Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded to a report of a person that was tubing and had become stuck on sandbar on the Perdido River near Vantage Road. The male eventually walked out of the woods on Vantage Road as firefighters searched.

Officials then learned that a female that had been part of the group on the river was still missing. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission joined the search, along with Alabama agencies including the Gateswood Volunteer Fire Department. They concentrated their search in the area between Fillingim Landing and the Barrineau Park Bridge.

The female was located safe by FWC about 11:45 p.m. at the Otto Hill Recreation Area off Jacks Branch Road, about a half mile south of Fillingim Landing. She was evaluated by Escambia County EMS but not transported to the hospital.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.

