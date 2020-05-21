Park Along Perdido Key Drive And You May Be Ticketed Or Towed

May 21, 2020

Be careful where you park on Perdido Key or you may get a ticket or have your vehicle towed.

According to Escambia County, there is an ordinance prohibiting parking along Perdido Key Drive or on private property. There is free parking in designated lots.

“Beach goers parking in the right of way create an unsafe situation as pedestrians attempt to cross Perdido Key Drive at any location, often stepping out from behind parked cars,” said District 2 Commissioner Doug Underhill. “In addition, walking through the dunes damages the fragile ecosystem and may negatively impact protected species that share our beach.”

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 