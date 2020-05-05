NWF Water Management Reopens Recreation Sites Include The Pipes, Fillingim Landing

The Northwest Florida Water Management District has reopened most of its day-use recreation sites, including the The Pipes and Fillingim Landing along the Pedido River.

Both The Pipes and Fillingim Landing will have limited available parking, but paddle craft landings are open. Visitors to the day-use recreation sites must adhere to CDC guidelines on social distancing and group size.

All reservable camp sites at Northwest Florida Water Management District facilities remain closed.

For a complete list of site openings and closures, visit www.nwfwater.com/Lands/Recreation/Recreation-Site-Closures.

Pictured: The Pipes along the Perdido River off Old Bridge Road. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.