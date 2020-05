Nine Mile Road Traffic Shifted Between Allegheny And Leisure Lakes

Construction crews have shifted Nine Mile Road travel lanes between Allegheny Avenue and the Leisure Lakes RV parkĀ to the newly constructed eastbound roadway.

The traffic shift will allow the construction of the new westbound travel lanes. Crews will also be preparing for another traffic shift between Pine Cone Drive and Pine Forest Road in the coming weeks.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.