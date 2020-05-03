Need A Haircut? Not Yet In A Florida Salon Or Barbershop. But DeSantis Is Talking Reopening Strategies

As many types of businesses across Florida reopen Monday with restrictions, barber shops, hair salons and other personal care services will remain closed.

“Throughout this whole time, I’ve said I’d rather get it right than get it fast,” Gov. Ron DeSantis told a group of hair stylists and barbers this weekend at the Ohsooojazzy Hair Salon in Orlando. “It doesn’t mean we’re going to sit on our hands. But we just want to be very thorough about how we’re doing it.”

They assured DeSantis they are ready with the extra steps to keep their clients safe.

“Our biggest thing is we don’t want to just keep ourselves safe,” Nadine Armstrong-Tarpley, an owner of Ohsooojazzy, told DeSantis. “We love our clients … so we want to keep them safe.”

They said they can limit the number of clients in their shops and schedule times to see their clients most at risk from COVID-19 like older adults and those with pre-existing medical conditions, all while upgrading already stringent sanitation requirements.

“We have hand sanitizer by the dozens in here. We have a manufacturer here in Orlando that supplies it to us, so it’s always readily available,” Armstrong-Tarpley said. “We’ve even gone a step further to order disposable capes so it’s never touching again. We have masks in the front, just in case someone doesn’t bring one in. We’ve supplied masks to all of our stylists.”

The governor said he’ll take the measures back to the the state barber and cosmetology licensing boards.

“If it vets and it’s safe, then I think we have a responsibility to get the ‘yes’ on this stuff,” said DeSantis, who joked that he has not had a haircut since February.

Pictured: Gov. Ron DeSantis meets with hair stylists and barbers at an Orlando salon this weekend. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.