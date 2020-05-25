Man Seriously Injured, Airlifted To The Hospital Following Nokomis Road Rollover Wreck

May 25, 2020

A local man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash Sunday night.

The 28-year old was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola following the wreck just before 11 p.m. on Nokomis Road near Meadows Road, about 1.5 miles west of Highway 97.

The driver of a Chevrolet 1500 pickup was headed east on Nokomis Road when he failed to properly negotiate a curve and left the road way. The the truck traveled over a high embankment and overturned in a yard, coming to rest upright against a small tree. It appeared the driver was ejected.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 