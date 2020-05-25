Man Seriously Injured, Airlifted To The Hospital Following Nokomis Road Rollover Wreck

A local man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash Sunday night.

The 28-year old was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola following the wreck just before 11 p.m. on Nokomis Road near Meadows Road, about 1.5 miles west of Highway 97.

The driver of a Chevrolet 1500 pickup was headed east on Nokomis Road when he failed to properly negotiate a curve and left the road way. The the truck traveled over a high embankment and overturned in a yard, coming to rest upright against a small tree. It appeared the driver was ejected.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.