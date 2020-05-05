Lane Closures This Week On Nine Mile Road

May 5, 2020

Drivers can expect intermittent and alternating lane closures this week as crews perform paving operations for the Nine Mile Road widening project in Escambia County.

Initially, drivers can expect intermittent and alternating lane closures at the Nine Mile Road-Beulah Road intersection between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. These lane closures are required to place asphalt overbuild at this intersection.

Later this week, drivers can expect intermittent and alternating Nine Mile Road eastbound travel lane closures from Beulah Elementary School to the I-10/Nine Mile Road interchange between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. These lane closures are required to allow crews to place the second layer of structural asphalt for an upcoming shift, the work is expected to be complete in one week.

Traffic flaggers will be on site to safely direct drivers through the work zones. Access to businesses will be maintained at all times.

All construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 