John William Spence

Mr. John William Spence, age 82, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 in Stockton, Alabama.

Mr. Spence was a native of Nokomis, FL and had resided in Walnut Hill, Florida for most of his life. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. Mr. Spence also known as PopPop was an avid outdoorsman, partner in the Spence Logging Company, retired supervisor from Gulf Power with 20 years of service and a member of the Bratt First Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Alice Rebecca Spence; brother, Alton Spence and three sisters, Annie Mae Cook, Doris Payne and Marie Locke.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Ann Spence of Walnut Hill, FL; two sons, Scott (Sandra) Spence of Walnut Hill, FL and Kenneth “DJ” (Dianna) Spence of Molino, FL; four daughters, Robin (Joey) McCall of Walnut Hill, FL, Shannon (Chris) Kinley of Century, FL, Kathryn (Barry) Sumrall of Atmore, AL and Regina (Brian) Simpson of Pensacola, FL; one brother, J.D. “Dink” (Jean) Spence of Pineville, FL; thirteen grandchildren and one on the way; eighteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home with Sis. Helen Stewart and Bro. John C. Spence officiating.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be DJ Spence, Jake McCall, Rusty Hodges, Don Spence, Cole Norton and Nathaniel Nelson.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Romeo Coleman, James Ed Gilman, Robert Gilman, Clark Ziglar, Jim Bolerjack, Phillip Kelly and Bobby Amerson.