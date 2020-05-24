John Odom From Flomaton Serving Aboard USS Harry S. Truman During COVID-19 Pandemic

Machinery Repairman Fireman John Odom, from Flomaton is serving aboard the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Arabian Sea.

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.

The Truman has spent at least one day underway for 30 of the last 34 months, in direct support of global security around the world. . Keeping the strike group at sea in U.S. 2nd Fleet allows the ship to maintain a high level of readiness during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Navy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.