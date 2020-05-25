Horrifically Violent Crash Sunday On Highway Claims Life

At least one person died in a horrifically violent crash on Highway 29 south of Century Sunday afternoon.

The driver of a Jeep Patriot was southbound on Highway 29 at Canoe Creek when he crossed the median and crashed into a SUV occupied by two people.

The SUV came to rest on its side in the ditch. An adult male in the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the adult female passenger was transported to Pensacola hospital in critical condition. An update on her condition was not available.

The collision essentially exploded the front of the Jeep, leaving the front wheels, engine compartment and engine in the median and debris spread across a large area of southbound Highway 29. The remainder of the Jeep came to rest upside down on the shoulder of the southbound lanes.

The Jeep driver, a 19-year old male from McDavid, was able to crawl out of the wreckage with minor injuries. He told bystanders that he believed that he may have fallen asleep, but the cause of the crash remained under investigation.

The Florida Highway Patrol has not released any additional information as they conduct a traffic homicide investigation. The Century and McDavid stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

For additional photos, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.