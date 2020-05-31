Here’s The Count Of Long-Term Care COVID-19 Deaths By Facility In Escambia County

May 31, 2020

Of the 33 COVID-19 deaths in Escambia County, 26 — just over three-quarters of them — have been in long-term care facilities according to data released by the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 12 residents that died from the virus at Bayside Health and Rehabilitation Center, an increase of five deaths at the facility since a week ago. As of Saturday, there were 24 current cases at Bayside.

At Southern Oaks Care Center, seven residents have died as has one staff member. Four residents have died at Brookdale Pensacola assisted living center, and there has been one resident death each at Rosewood Health and Rehabilitation and Arcadia Health and Rehabilitation Center.

A total of 810 cases were reported in Escambia County as of Saturday night. It’s not possible to determine how many of those have been residents of long-term care facilities; the Florida Department of Health’s data reports only indicate the number of current COVID-19 by facility. It does not provide a cumulative total by facility.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 