Free Meals At Escambia Schools End May 22. Here’s How To Find Alternative Locations.

Free student meals at public schools in Escambia County will end on May 22, and school district officials are urging families to seek other sites.

“Since closing schools due the pandemic, ECSD Food Service staff members have served over 157,000 meals; from muffins and yogurt, to cheeseburgers with fresh vegetables,” said Escambia County School Superintendent Malcolm Thomas.

The 27 participating schools served 4,604 students on just Thursday.

Families are encouraged to locate an alternative summer community feeding location by going to https://summerbreakspot.freshfromflorida.com/, and entering a home address. The map will still show the school sites until May 22, but alternative locations should be noted. Families without internet access can call 2-1-1 or text FOODFL to 877877.

NorthEscambia.com photo.