Free Food Giveaways Saturday In Century, Atmore, West Pensacola

Free food distributions will be held Saturday in Century, Atmore and West Pensacola.

Century

A drive-thru Farm Share food distribution will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. and continuing while supplies last at the Century Business Center at 130 East Pond Street. The giveaway is partnership between the Town of Century, Northwest Florida Community Outreach and Farm Share.

Atmore

There will be a 10,000 pound free food distribution Saturday at Rachel Patterson Elementary School in Atmore. It begins at 10 a.m. Enter off Craig Street and stay in your vehicle.

West Pensacola

A free drive-thru food giveaway in partnership with Feeding America will be held Saturday at West Pensacola Baptist Church from noon until 2 p.m. The church is located at 5213 West Jackson Street.

Pictured: An April food distribution in Century. Photos courtesy Melvin Whatley for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.