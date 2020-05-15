Food Distributions Saturday At Gonzalez Baptist Church, Flomaton Community Center

Local food distributions will take place Saturday at the Gonzalez Baptist Church and in Flomaton.

Gonzalez Baptist Church

A drive-thru food distribution will be held Saturday, May 16 beginning at 10 a.m. at Gonzalez Baptist Church at at 1590 Pauline Street (one block off Highway 29 and Old Chemstrand Road, behind Winn Dixie).

Each person in a household will receive a box of food and an additional bag of non-perishable food. Last week, the church had enough for 200 families and quickly ran out of food. This Saturday, they expect to double that number.

Town of Flomaton

The Town of Flomaton will hold a food giveaway Saturday, May 16 starting at 10 am. at the Flomaton Community Center at 600 McCurdy Street.Persons do not have to be a resident of Flomaton to receive food.

Persons are asked to follow the route in the map below provided by the Flomaton Police Department. Signs and police officers will direct people in the direction they need to go. Persons receiving food must stay in their vehicle at all times. Each person will be also asked a few simple questions.

Pictured: A previous food distribution at the Gonzalez Baptist Church. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.