Escambia (AL) COVID-19 Cases Are Up Nearly 50% In One Week, Eight New Patients In One Day

The total number of Escambia County, Alabama, COVID 19 cases are up by nearly 50% in just one week.

Positive cases surged by eight on Friday, for a total increase of 18 in the past week. The total number of cases in the county is now 57, up from 49 on Thursday and 39 a week ago. There have 1,140 total coronavirus tests administered in the county.

There have also been three fatalities in Escambia County.

As of Friday night, there were 17,031 cases across the Alabama out of 208,687 total tested. There have been 610 COVID-19 deaths in Alabama, with 1,818 cumulative hospitalizations.

The Alabama Department of Health now posts a number of “presumed recoveries”. That number stood at 9,355 Friday night.

