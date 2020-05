Family Photo Shoot: Canada Geese At Lake Stone

NorthEscambia.com recently did a “family photo shoot” at Lake Stone with a family of Canada geese.

Two adults and their youngsters enjoyed a nice sunrise and morning walk at the lake on West Highway 4 just outside Century.

The geese are often seen at Lake Stone this time of the year.

