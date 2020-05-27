Escambia Man Indicted For Bringing Guns To Pensacola VA Clinic

A federal grand jury has indicted an Escambia County man for the possession of firearms, including a concealed firearm, at the Department of Veterans Affairs Joint Ambulatory Care Clinic in Pensacola.

The three-count indictment alleges that 58-year old Howell E. Camp illegally possessed a 5.56 mm Del-Ton Incorporated rifle and a 9 mm Smith & Wesson pistol at the federal facility. It is alleged that Camp possessed these firearms with the intent to commit a crime on May 6, 2020.

“The security of our federal facilities and those who work within them remains a priority of this office and we, along with our law enforcement partners, are deeply committed to protecting such facilities,” said United States Attorney Lawrence Keefe of the Northern District of Florida.

Camp is charged with possession of the firearms with the intent to commit a crime, for which he faces up to five years’ imprisonment. He is also charged with carrying a concealed firearm in violation of law, for which he faces up to three years’ imprisonment.