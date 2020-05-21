Escambia County Names Indiana Man As New Public Safety Director

Escambia County has named Jason Rogers as the new director of Public Safety.

His responsibilities to include oversight of daily operations and planning for long- term improvements for Escambia County EMS, Emergency Management, county dispatch and 911 center, the Pensacola Beach Lifeguards, the county medical director, as well as Escambia County Fire Rescue’s combination career and volunteer division.

Rogers brings 27 years of public safety experience from Indiana to Escambia County. He currently serves as both the director of emergency management and as the executive director of the Delaware County Emergency Medical Services in Muncie, Indiana, and began his career as a paramedic and police officer. Delaware County, Indiana, has a population of about 114,000 people, about one-third the size of Escambia County.

“My goal has always been to improve public safety for both the responders and the citizens that I serve,” Rogers said. “I’m looking forward to serving Escambia County, and my vision is to build an even stronger partnership between our first responders and the Escambia County community.”

Rogers previously served as a police officer and investigator for the City of Muncie Police Department, and as an EMT and paramedic for Delaware County Emergency Services. He has also served as a volunteer firefighter. Rogers has served the last four years on the Indiana State Fire Service Training Board, and the last eight years on the county 911 Board of Directors. He has instructed across the country for the fire service specializing in hazmat.

Rogers has been recognized for his leadership in emergency management, emergency medical services and government affairs. He was named the 2017 Delaware County EMS Director of the Year, the 2009 Hero of the Heartland by the American Red Cross for leadership of the District Disaster Response Task Force and received a 2004 Medal of Valor by the Fraternal Order of Police #87 for bravery and courage under gunfire during SWAT operations.

Rogers graduated with honors from the Indiana Law Enforcement Agency, is a nationally registered paramedic through the Methodist Hospital Paramedic Program in Indianapolis and studied at Ball State University.