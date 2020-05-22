Escambia County Fully Reopens Beaches, But Perdido Still Sunrise To Sunset

May 22, 2020

The Escambia County Commission voted Thursday to fully open public beaches to the public.

Camping on the beach is not allowed under a county ordinance and consistent with the “Leave No Trace” protections for nesting sea turtles. Other Escambia County parks, including public access points on Perdido Key are open from sunrise to sunset.

CDC social distancing guidelines remain in place. Beach goers are asked to keep group sizes at 10 or less and to keep a six-foot distance from those not in their immediate household.

Pavilions, beach bathrooms, the area of the fishing pier and beach dog parks have all reopened.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 