COVID-19 Cases In Escambia County, Alabama, Up To 39; Hospitals Detail Local Test Results

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Escambia County, Alabama, is now 39, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

There have been three deaths in the county, with 844 total tests reported by the state. That’s a positive rate of about 4.6%.

The Escambia County Healthcare Authority reports 33 positive cases have been diagnosed by Atmore Community Hospital and six at D.W. McMillan Hospital in Brewton.

Atmore Community has performed 405 total tests with 359 negative, 12 pending and one inconclusive. D.W. McMillan has conducted 206 tests with 192 negative and eight pending.

The Alabama Department of Health reported 11,100 total positive cases in the state out of 146,051 tests. There have been 473 deaths and 1,372 hospitalizations reported statewide.