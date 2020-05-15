COVID-19 Cases In Escambia County, Alabama, Up To 39; Hospitals Detail Local Test Results

May 15, 2020

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Escambia County, Alabama, is now 39, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

There have been three deaths in the county, with 844 total tests reported by the state. That’s a positive rate of about 4.6%.

The Escambia County Healthcare Authority reports 33 positive cases have been diagnosed by Atmore Community Hospital and six at D.W. McMillan Hospital in Brewton.

Atmore Community has performed 405 total tests with 359 negative, 12 pending and one inconclusive. D.W. McMillan has conducted 206 tests with 192 negative and eight pending.

The Alabama Department of Health reported 11,100 total positive cases in the state out of 146,051 tests. There have been 473 deaths and 1,372 hospitalizations reported statewide.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 