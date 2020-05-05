Escambia County (AL) Students Can Have Free Meal Boxes Delivered To Their Homes. Applications End Friday.

The USDA “Meals-to-You” program will deliver free meals to the homes of students enrolled in schools in Escambia County, Alabama.

Each child will receive a box containing 20 shelf stable meals – 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches – every two weeks while the child’s school is closed. The meals will be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service or FedEx.

The deadline to apply is Friday, May 8 at MealsToYou.org/emergency-meals-to-you-application/.

For more information, parents of Escambia County, Alabama, students can call Susanne Boutwell at (251) 368-1920.