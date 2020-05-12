Escambia County (AL) Man Facing Multiple Child Pornography Charges

An Escambia County, Alabama, is facing multiple child pornography charges after parents reported questionable social media behavior to authorities.

Richard James Rabon, 42, was charged Monday with five counts of possession of child pornography and booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond pending a court appearance

He was arrested after a search warrant was executed in the 700 block of Williamson Street in East Brewton. Investigators said they located multiple images of child pornography on his phone.

“The case evolved from numerous parents in the community reporting different comments and messages that were received from Rabon on social media that they felt were inappropriate,” Escambia County (AL) Sheriff Heath Jackson said. “A joint operation was put together and all agencies worked tirelessly to bring this matter to a close.”

Agencies that participated in the joint operation were the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, East Brewton Police Department, Alabama State Bureau of Investigators, Brewton Police Department, Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office, Conecuh Covington County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.