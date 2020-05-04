Eight Finalists Remain For The Escambia Public Safety Director Job. Only One Is Local.

Eight candidates remain for the Escambia County Public Safety Director job, including one Escambia County resident.

The eight interviewed last week via video with all Escambia County department directors. They are:

Russell Beatty – Freeport, FL

Carl Flores – Ponchatoula, LA

Eric Gilmore – Century, FL

Allen Lewis – Virginia, MN

Patrick McKeon – Brandon, FL

Jason Rogers – Muncie, IN

Kent Studnicka – Cook County, IL

Michael Ware – Cleveland, TN

Gilmore joined Escambia County in January as emergency manager. He previously served as the regional emergency response advisor at the Florida Department of Health, where he trained and advised fire, law enforcement, and EMS officials on disaster response protocol, tactical training and the Incident Command System. Gilmore also served as a planner and public health preparedness director for the FDOH from 2004 to 2008, and is currently district chief for the McDavid Station of Escambia Fire Rescue.

There were originally 114 applicants for the public safety director job. That list was cut by Escambia County to 49 qualified applicants.

There will be another round of interviews with a shorter list of finalists. There’s no word on when Escambia County Administrator Janice Gilley will make her final selection.

Interim Escambia County Public Safety Director John Dosh is retiring.

NorthEscambia.com photo.