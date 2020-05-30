ECSO Seeks Person Of Interest After Body Found Near Pensacola Boulevard

The body of a 40-year old woman was found just off Pensacola Boulevard on May 23, and now the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man seen in surveillance photos.

The ECSO on Friday released photos of person they said is a person of interest in the death of 40-year old Melisa Tody. She was found found dead near the intersection of Pensacola Boulevard and Boone Street, not far from the Motel 6.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.