ECAT Encouraging Riders To Wear Masks

Beginning Monday,, passengers will be encouraged to wear face masks while riding Escambia County Area Transit buses.

If a rider does not already have a mask, ECAT employees will offer a mask to the passenger during the month of June to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. ECAT operators will also continue to wear masks.

Also beginning Monday, ECAT employees and operators will have their temperature taken when they arrive to work as a precaution. ECAT continues to implement safety measures such as limiting ridership to 10 bus passengers and increased bus and facility cleanings. ECAT lobby areas are open at 25% occupancy (two people in the front lobby and eight people in the customer service area). Beach trolleys have seating spaced to accommodate social distancing.

“Our priority remains the safety and health of our employees and passengers, especially during this pandemic. Since March, we have been implementing health and safety measures such as frequent and daily cleaning of buses, limiting the number of passengers to 10, and boarding buses in a manner that promotes social distancing,” Escambia County Mass Transit Director Tonya Ellis said.

Since April 6, fair collection has been suspended for ECAT bus services.

Bus passengers have been instructed to enter and exit through the rear doors only and sit behind the accessibility-reserved seating area. Front-door access is permitted only for passengers needing the boarding ramp or operator assistance to access the bus. ADA accessible seating space near the front of the bus is reserved for individuals in mobility devices, individuals in need of special assistance and families with children in strollers.