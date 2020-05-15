Early Morning Highway 29, Quintette Road Wreck Claims One Life

A single vehicle wreck claimed the life of one person at Highway 29 and Quintette Road early Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The vehicle left the roadway and traveled into a wooded area about 3:53 a.m.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

Further details have not been released as the Florida Highway Patrol continues their crash investigation.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.