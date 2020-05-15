Early Morning Highway 29, Quintette Road Wreck Claims One Life

May 15, 2020

A single vehicle wreck claimed the life of one person at Highway 29 and Quintette Road early Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The vehicle left the roadway and traveled into a wooded area about 3:53 a.m.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

Further details have not been released as the Florida Highway Patrol continues their crash investigation.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments

2 Responses to “Early Morning Highway 29, Quintette Road Wreck Claims One Life”

  1. Terrie on May 15th, 2020 7:44 am

    Prayers for the family.

  2. Sandy on May 15th, 2020 7:15 am

    Praying for the family





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 