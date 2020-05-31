Dry And Warm For Sunday And Monday, Highs Around 90
May 31, 2020
The burn ban has been lifted for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. East wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
