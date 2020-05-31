Dry And Warm For Sunday And Monday, Highs Around 90

The burn ban has been lifted for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.