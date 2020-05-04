Drivers Return To The Road As Florida Reopens. That Likely Means Gas Prices Are Nearing Their Cheapest.

May 4, 2020

Florida gas prices may be nearing their low point as most of Florida begins the first reopening phase on Monday. The lifting of stay-at-home restrictions has boosted optimism within the fuel market that gasoline demand will begin to rise.

“The phased reopening of businesses and restaurants will signal a return to the road for many Florida drivers,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas prices have plummeted 65 cents in the past 10 weeks. While the increased demand may not cause a pump price surge, it may signal the eventual end of the plunge at the pump.”

The average price per gallon Sunday night in Escambia County was $1.63, down three cents over the last week. Two Cantonment stations were considerably lower at $1.41 Sunday night

Florida gas prices statewide are now averaging $1.77 per gallon – the lowest in four years. The state average is two cents less than a week ago, 15 cents less than a month ago, and $1.02 per gallon less than this time last year.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 