Cooler And Drier: North Wind And About 80 Today, Around 50 Tonight
May 6, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind around 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 56.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
