Cooler And Drier: North Wind And About 80 Today, Around 50 Tonight

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.