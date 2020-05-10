Century Man Charged With Cutting Woman With A Knife At Her Apartment

A Century man stands accused of cutting a female with a knife at her local apartment.

Brandon DeWayne Jackson, 34, was charged by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Escambia County deputies responded to a reported disturbance at Century Park Apartments on Second Street near the Century courthouse. They arrived to find “a lot” of splattered blood front of the door, on the ground, door, door frame and outside wall. The woman that answered their knock on the door had a 1.5 long cut on her thumb. She told deputies Jackson had already left. Inside, deputies founds blood in the entryway, kitchen, bathroom and bedroom of the apartment.

The victim told deputies Jackson on arrived at her house at 9:30 the night before and had knocked on the door throughout the night until 10:30 a.m. Jackson allegedly called the victim’s mother to say he just wanted to return her phone, so the victim eventually let him into the apartment believing everything was okay.

The two got into an argument and physical altercation in which Jackson punch her in the face twice, causing her to black out, according to an arrest report. The victim armed herself with a large kitchen knife and began to push Jackson toward the door. He grabbed the knife and turned it, causing the large cut on the victim’s hand, the report states. The victim claimed that Jackson’s hand was also cut by the knife during the altercation.

When Jackson exited the apartment, he reportedly struck the victim again in the face. At least three children were in the apartment at the time of the incident.

The victim was evaluated by Escambia County EMS but was not transported to the hospital.

Jackson was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $5,000 bond