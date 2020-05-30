Burn Bans Are Lifted, But Outdoor Burning Rules Still Apply

May 30, 2020

Burn bans in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties have been dropped, but there are still rules that must be followed to burn legally outdoors.

Officials with the Florida Forest Service’s Blackwater Forestry Center are reminding residents to make sure they meet the legal requirements before burning.

Rsidents must still follow certain requirements: Burning piles of yard debris less than 8 feet in diameter is allowed if it is 25 feet from and wooded area or combustible structure, 25 feet from your house, 50 feet from a paved public road and 150 feet from other occupied dwellings.

Piles greater than eight feet require a burn authorization from the Florida Forest Service and must meet more stringent standards. For more information about authorizations, call Blackwater Forestry Center headquarters at (850) 957-5701.

Outdoor trash burning is always prohibited in the Pensacola city limits.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 