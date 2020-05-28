Blackwater Prison COVID-19 Cases Hit 115 With Seven Deaths; Still Just One Case At Century Prison

May 28, 2020

The number of positive COVID-19 cases at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility in Milton has hit 115 while in North Escambia the Century prison remains at one case.

According to the latest data from the Florida Department of Corrections, there are now 101  inmates that have tested positive for coronavirus and 14 positive staff members. The Florida Depeartment of Health said there have been seven COVID-19 inmate deaths at the prison, which is operated by the The GEO Group.

There are currently 1,007 other inmates at Blackwater in medical quarantine. There are 553 inmates with pending tests results and 1,271 that tested negative.

In late March, one staff member at Century Correctional Institution tested positive for COVID-19. There have been no other confirmed cases since that time. Only three inmates have been tested; all were negative.

