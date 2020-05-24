After A Week With No New COVID-19 Cases, One New Positive Reported In Escambia County, Alabama

May 24, 2020

After a week with no new cases, an additional COVID-19 positive has been reported in Escambia County, Alabama.

The total number of cases now stands at 40 in the county.

Atmore Community Hospital diagnosed 34 cases while six were positive at D.W. McMillan Hospital in Brewton.

There have been 431 total tests administered at Atmore Community, with 387 negative and nine pending. D.W. McMillan has given 234 tests with 220 negative and eight pending.

Across the state, Alabama has recorded 13,938 confirmed case out of 182,676 tested. There have been 546 deaths and 1,589 cumulative  hospitalizations.

The Alabama Department of Health is now reported a number of presumed recovered patients, which now stands at 7,951.

