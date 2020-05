50,000 Pounds Of Food Given Away Saturday

Feeding the Gulf Coast and Crown Church held a food giveaway Saturday at the Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds. Over 50,000 pounds of food were give away.

The church, which is located on North Palafox Street just north of Nine Mile Road, estimated there was enough food to feed 650 families.

Submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.