$5.45 Million Grant Awarded To Support Amtrak’s Return To The Gulf Coast. But Not To Pensacola Or Atmore.

The return of passenger rail service along part of the Gulf Coast has received millions in funding, but not for service to Atmore, Pensacola and the rest of Florida.

A $5.45 million grant has been awarded from Restoration and Enhancement Grants Program for service from New Orleans to Mobile, The award will fund operating expenses for the first and second years of service along the restored rail line and also leverages commitments from the states of Louisiana and Mississippi and the City of Mobile. Florida is not a member of the Southern Rail Commission.

“I would like express my gratitude for continued support at the federal, state, and local levels as we work to bring passenger rail back to the Gulf Coast. This award brings us one step closer to realizing the many benefits that restored passenger service will have for our communities in Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana,” SRC Chairman Wiley Blackenship said.

So far there’s no word of any funding continue service past Mobile to Atmore which is home to Alabama’s office rail welcome station or on into Florida. Existing railroad track heads from Atmore to Flomaton and south through Century to Pensacola then eastward to Jacksonville. Passenger rail service from Pensacola to Jacksonville ended after Hurricane Ivan in 2004.

The announcement follows other recent federal awards to the Southern Rail Commission (SRC) for Gulf Coast passenger service restoration, including $33 million through the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) program to complete major infrastructure and capital improvements necessary for service restoration.

The Commission was also awarded a R&E grant of $4.36 million in 2019 to support operating expenses for a portion of the first year of service along the new rail line. These investments confirm the regional and national support for rail restoration along the Gulf Coast and show confidence in the anticipated benefits of the returned service.

Pictured: An Amtrak inspection train rolls in Atmore (top and bottom) and Pensacola (inset) in February 2016. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.