Wednesday Was Census Day. Did You Respond? Most Escambia Residents Have Not.

Wednesday was Census Day – the day that determines who is counted in the 2020 Census and where they are counted. But it went mostly unnoticed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Census Bureau said 38.4% of Americans had been counted as of Wednesday, and 37.6% of Escambia County residents had responded to the 2020 Census since invitations began arriving in mailboxes March 12-20.

The Census Bureau is strongly encouraging the public to respond to the 2020 Census online using a desktop computer, laptop, smartphone or tablet. Those that don’t respond will receive a paper questionnaire April 8-16, and a continued non-response will eventually lead to a visit from a Census worker.

COVID-19 has forced the Census Bureau to suspend field operations and the hiring of up to a half million temporary census takers.