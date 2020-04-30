Walnut Hill Man Charged In Shots Fired Incident On West Highway 4 In Bratt

A Walnut Hill hill man is facing felony charges after allegedly shooting at houses Monday on West Highway 4 about a mile from Northview High School.

Rudy Matthew Lamar Marquardt, 26, was charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday with bond set at $20,000.

About 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrived in the 3000 block of West Highway 4 to find Marquardt sitting on the porch. He was detained and place in a patrol vehicle. As deputies cleared the house, they found several .22 caliber rifle shells throughout the house and found a mirror and cabinet “which had been shot up”, according to their report. Outside the residence, the reported finding a “sign and other stuff that had been shot up”.

They also located a .22 caliber pistol tied to a bamboo stick inside a concrete block, the report states, along with three .22 caliber hollow point pistol cartridges and a spent shell cartridge.

A neighbor reported that Marquardt walked over to his porch, pointed the gun toward his house and shot one time, according to the ECSO. Another neighbor told deputies she was watching Marquardt through binoculars and “he was acting weird and then he shot a gun at the house,” the report states.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the house about 7:20 Sunday night after a caller told the ECSO that shots had been fired at their residence by a relative. An individual was taken into custody without incident under Florida’s Baker Act, which allows someone to be transported to a mental health facility. Due to HIPAA, the federal medical privacy law, the ESCO was unable to confirm the individual’s name from the Sunday night incident.