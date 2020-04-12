Virus Cases Continue Climb At Milton Prison; Still Only One Reported Case In Century Prison

April 12, 2020

The number of COVID-19 cases reported at a Milton prison increased to 40 on Saturday, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

There are now 34 positive inmates and six infected employees or staff members at the Blackwater Correctional Facility. Blackwater is privately operated by the Geo Group, Inc. under a contract with the state and has a capacity of 2,000 inmates.

Just over a week ago, the count was three workers and no inmates.

A staffer at the Century Correctional Institution has also tested positive for coronavirus. No CCI inmates were positive as of Saturday’s report.

There are a total of 44 employees and contact staff positive at Florida Department of Corrections facilities, including Blackwater. Outside Blackwater in Milton, the only other positive inmate in the state is at Sumter Correctional Institution west of Orlando.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 