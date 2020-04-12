Virus Cases Continue Climb At Milton Prison; Still Only One Reported Case In Century Prison

The number of COVID-19 cases reported at a Milton prison increased to 40 on Saturday, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

There are now 34 positive inmates and six infected employees or staff members at the Blackwater Correctional Facility. Blackwater is privately operated by the Geo Group, Inc. under a contract with the state and has a capacity of 2,000 inmates.

Just over a week ago, the count was three workers and no inmates.

A staffer at the Century Correctional Institution has also tested positive for coronavirus. No CCI inmates were positive as of Saturday’s report.

There are a total of 44 employees and contact staff positive at Florida Department of Corrections facilities, including Blackwater. Outside Blackwater in Milton, the only other positive inmate in the state is at Sumter Correctional Institution west of Orlando.