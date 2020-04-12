USDA To Allow Florida SNAP Recipients To Purchase Groceries Online

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved Florida’s request to allow SNAP recipients to purchase groceries online.

SNAP recipients are not currently allowed to purchase groceries online; they must appear in person and present their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card.

The approval will allow the Florida to expedite the implementation of online purchasing with currently authorized SNAP online retailers with a target start date later this month.

“Allowing Florida families to purchase groceries online instead of venturing into a public store is a sound practice during this public health emergency and yet another step that will help Florida flatten the curve,” DeSantis said.

The USDA has an online shopping pilot program in several states, including Alabama, with shoppers limited to certain websites.

“Through this innovative pilot program, SNAP households can purchase food online and pay using their EBT card at pickup, among other options. This reduces shopping risk from COVID-19, helps fulfill consumer demand, and keeps Florida-grown products moving to families,” Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said.

Nearly 3 million Floridians participate in SNAP administered by the Florida Department of Children and Families, which will ultimately determine how the online program will work.