Two WEAR Channel 3 Employees Test Positive For COVID-19

Two employees at WEAR TV 3 in Pensacola have tested positive for COVID-19, the station announced during a Sunday evening newscast.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have suspended production in our newsroom starting Sunday for the next several days,” the station said on their website.

Sunday evening’s newscast on Channel 3 was mostly broadcast from their sister station WPMI TV 15 in Mobile; both stations are owned by the same company. During a local segment broadcast from the front lawn of the TV station, WEAR anchor Sue Straughn announced the COVID-19 cases and said WEAR 3 will continue to air local news.

NorthEscambia.com is a news partner with WEAR 3 – we often share stories, photos, and video. NorthEscambia.com publisher William Reynolds said no one from NorthEscambia.com has had any physical contact with anyone from WEAR 3 in many weeks, nor has anyone from NorthEscambia.com been inside WEAR’s studio this year.

“We wish our friends at WEAR the very best as they work through these trying times, and we offer our prayers to those directly impacted,” Reynolds said.