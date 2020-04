Two Injured In Old Chemstrand Road Crash

Two people were injured in a two vehicle crash midday Tuesday in Cantonment.

The crash happened about noon on Old Chemstrand Road at the Mill Creek Trail, across from the Cypress Lakes Golf Club. At least one of the injured was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further information.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.