Trump, DeSantis Talk Florida’s Reopening Plans Which Could Be Announced Today

April 29, 2020

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis met with President Donald Trump Tuesday, a day before he may unveil plans for opening the state’s economy.

DeSantis discussed Florida’s COVID-19 approach with Trump.

“When you look at some of the most draconian orders that have been issued in some of these states and compare Florida, in terms of our hospitalization per 100,000, in terms of our fatalities per 100,000, I mean you go from D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois — you name it,” DeSantis said. “Florida has done better.”

DeSantis announced during the presidential meeting  that he may release the recommendations from his Re-Opening Florida Task.

“They submitted a report to me. I’m going to be reviewing that today,” DeSantis said. “Obviously, we have been thinking about what we are going to need to do and so, we will announce it tomorrow.”

DeSantis’ “Safer At Home” order expires Thursday at midnight.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 