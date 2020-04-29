Trump, DeSantis Talk Florida’s Reopening Plans Which Could Be Announced Today

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis met with President Donald Trump Tuesday, a day before he may unveil plans for opening the state’s economy.

DeSantis discussed Florida’s COVID-19 approach with Trump.

“When you look at some of the most draconian orders that have been issued in some of these states and compare Florida, in terms of our hospitalization per 100,000, in terms of our fatalities per 100,000, I mean you go from D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois — you name it,” DeSantis said. “Florida has done better.”

DeSantis announced during the presidential meeting that he may release the recommendations from his Re-Opening Florida Task.

“They submitted a report to me. I’m going to be reviewing that today,” DeSantis said. “Obviously, we have been thinking about what we are going to need to do and so, we will announce it tomorrow.”

DeSantis’ “Safer At Home” order expires Thursday at midnight.

