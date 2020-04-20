This Week’s Road Construction Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

· Pine Forest Road (State Road/S.R. 297) Construction Activities between Kersey Road and Stratford Road – There will be lane closures between Kersey Road and Stratford Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, April 19 through Thursday, April 23 as crews install the southbound inside lane and driveway connection to 5 Flags RV Park.

– There will be lane closures between Kersey Road and Stratford Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, April 19 through Thursday, April 23 as crews install the southbound inside lane and driveway connection to 5 Flags RV Park. · Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement- Bridge construction may require the following lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Sunday, April 19:

o Intermittent east and westbound lane closures on U.S. 98 from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze.

o Intermittent lane closures on North 17th Avenue in Pensacola between U.S. 98 and the CSX Railroad overpass (Graffiti Bridge).

· U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (State Road (S.R.) 10 / U.S. 90A)– Drivers will experience the following traffic impacts the week of Sunday, April 19:

o Nine Mile Road- Minor adjustments to the traffic pattern between Palafox Street and Untreiner Avenue. Motorists may experience alternating lane shifts as crews construct curb and gutter, and complete drainage improvements.

o U.S. 29- Traffic between I-10 and 9 1/2 Mile Road may experience alternating lane closures as crews continue drainage and paving operations.

· Nine Mile Road (S.R. 10 / U.S. 90A) Widening from Beulah Road to Pine Forest Road (S.R. 297) – Drivers will experience the following traffic impacts the week of Sunday, April 19:

o The Nine Mile Road eastbound travel lane, between Patrick Lane and Navy Federal Way, will be temporarily closed Thursday, April 23 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to repair and restripe the roadway. One travel lane will be maintained during the work with flagmen onsite to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

o The far-right portion of the I-10 off ramp that connects to Nine Mile Road (Exit 5) westbound remains closed. Drivers can still access Nine Mile Road east and westbound using the other section of the ramp. The partial ramp closure is needed to reconstruct the ramp and will be in place through spring 2020.

· I-10 Routine Maintenance east of U.S. 90 (Scenic Highway) - The westbound, outside lane will be closed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, April 20 as crews repair a barrier wall.

- The westbound, outside lane will be closed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, April 20 as crews repair a barrier wall. · Perdido Key Drive (S.R. 292) Pedestrian Crosswalk at Flora-Bama- Construction activities associated with the project are underway. There are no lane closures anticipated at this time.

Construction activities associated with the project are underway. There are no lane closures anticipated at this time. · U.S. 29 Resurfacing from south of C.R. 184 (Muscogee Road) to S.R. 97 (Atmore Highway)- Crews will resume paving operations. Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane restrictions. There will also be ongoing turn lane, widening, and median work with daytime lane closures at various locations on the project.

Crews will resume paving operations. Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane restrictions. There will also be ongoing turn lane, widening, and median work with daytime lane closures at various locations on the project. · Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) Intersection Improvements at New Warrington Road (S.R. 295) – Construction activities are slated to begin the week of Monday, April 20. The project includes milling and resurfacing, removing the existing right-turn bypass lanes to replace with standard right turn lanes, improve signalization, upgrade pedestrian features, construct a new pedestrian crosswalk west of the intersection, and perform minor drainage improvements. Lane closures will be allowed between 9:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Santa Rosa County:

· Avalon Boulevard (Milton) Removal of Existing Concrete Driveway – Drivers will encounter daytime lane closures beginning Friday, April 17 to Wednesday, April 22 from the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4315 Avalon Boulevard in Milton, to remove an existing concrete driveway.

– Drivers will encounter daytime lane closures beginning Friday, April 17 to Wednesday, April 22 from the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4315 Avalon Boulevard in Milton, to remove an existing concrete driveway. · Highway 98 City of Gulf Breeze Landscape and Tree Trimming – Crews will be performing landscaping services from the hours of 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Monday, April 20 to Wednesday, April 29. The work will begin at Bay Bridge Drive and end at the West side of the Gulf Islands National Seashore. Drivers can expect to encounter lane closures during this time.

– Crews will be performing landscaping services from the hours of 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Monday, April 20 to Wednesday, April 29. The work will begin at Bay Bridge Drive and end at the West side of the Gulf Islands National Seashore. Drivers can expect to encounter lane closures during this time. · Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – Bridge construction may require the following lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Sunday, April 19:

o Intermittent lane closures on U.S. 98 east and westbound, from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to 2,000-feet east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze.

o Intermittent lane closures on North 17th Avenue in Pensacola, between U.S. 98 and the CSX Railroad overpass (Graffiti Bridge).

· U.S. 90 Corridor (Pace) Management Improvement Project- Crews are working during daytime hours in the median at Sanford Street and Bostic Lane laying sod and removing drums. Drivers will not experience lane closures.

Crews are working during daytime hours in the median at Sanford Street and Bostic Lane laying sod and removing drums. Drivers will not experience lane closures. · S.R. 4 Resurfacing and Drainage Improvements from the Escambia River Bridge to Market Road (County Road (C.R.) 87A) in Jay – Drivers can expect shoulder closures throughout the project limits as crews perform paving operations.

– Drivers can expect shoulder closures throughout the project limits as crews perform paving operations. · U.S. 98 Safety Improvement from Villa Woods Circle to Ortega Park Drive - Crews continuing work at all seven locations within the project limits. Drivers can expect nighttime lane restrictions.

- Crews continuing work at all seven locations within the project limits. Drivers can expect nighttime lane restrictions. · S.R. 87 Bridge Rehabilitation and Repair Over Yellow River- Motorists may encounter daytime southbound lane closures as crews continue expansion joint work.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.