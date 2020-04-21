Summer Graduation Ceremony In The Works; Students Will Receive Grades For Last Nine Weeks, Thomas Says

Superintendent Malcolm Thomas said Monday afternoon that the Escambia County School District sill plans to hold a graduation ceremony this summer and will calculate grades for the entire school year.

“The Senior Class of 2020 will be recognized for their hard work. Steps are being taken to reschedule graduation ceremonies, but plans have not been finalized,” Thomas said. “This depends on precautionary COVID-19 restrictions being lifted. Tentative dates in June and July have been reserved for commencement exercises.”

On Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that all public schools in the state will remain closed for the remainder of the year.

Thomas said students will receive grades for the fourth nine-week grading period allowing for grades for the 2019-2020 school year to be completed. He added the school district will continue to provide additional assistance to parents and students by utilization of dedicated employees working remotely each school day.

Employees will adhere to their established work calendars 10, 11 and 12 month classifications. Employees will be paid their regular salaries through the end of the school year as according to their contract. Employees will continue to follow their work schedules as defined by their immediate supervisors.

School feeding sites will continue to distribute free meals to students though the end of the school year.

The last day for instruction for all Escambia County students will be Friday, May 22.