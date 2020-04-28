Southern Oaks Has The Most COVID-19 Nursing Home Residents In The State. Here Are The Numbers For All Escambia Long-Term Facilties.

One Escambia County nursing home has the most COVID-19 positive patients of any long-term care facility in the entire state, according to the Florida Department of Health. In fact, they have nearly twice as many infected residents as any other in Florida.

Southern Oaks Care Center has 87 COVID-19 infected residents, plus five positive patients that were transferred out for treatment, and 15 staff members that have tested positive, the FDOH said. The next closest number in Florida is North Dade Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with 45 residents.

According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, Southern Oaks is licensed for a total capacity of 210 residents.

The next highest number of long-term care cases in Escambia County is dramatically lower at Rosewood Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center with six positive resident cases, two residents who have transferred out, and one staff member testing positive.

Eight nursing home patients in Escambia County have died, but the FDOH has not identified where they were residents.

Pictured: Southern Oaks Care Center on West Gregory Street. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.